G&S Capital LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 10,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.35. 33,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $181.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

