G&S Capital LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises 3.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $447.27. 42,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,094. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $450.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

