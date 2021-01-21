G&S Capital LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $6,874,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 390,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,953,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.08. 55,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,637. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

