G&S Capital LLC Purchases 4,350 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,328. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.43.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

