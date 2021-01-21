G&S Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250,546 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,819,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,461,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.