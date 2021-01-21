GSI Technology (GSIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. GSI Technology has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

GSIT stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $188.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

