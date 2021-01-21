GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 816,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 862,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in GTT Communications by 276.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GTT Communications in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 116.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 144.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.