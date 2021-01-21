Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 103,717 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $16,607,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,896,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06.

On Friday, January 15th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00.

GH stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.06. 972,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $168.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $60,620,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

