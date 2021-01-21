Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 103,717 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $16,607,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,896,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06.
- On Friday, January 15th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00.
GH stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.06. 972,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $168.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $60,620,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
