Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of GH stock opened at $163.34 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $168.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.87.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $55,968.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $283,203.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,018.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,321 shares of company stock valued at $28,640,940. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,620,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

