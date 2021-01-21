Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.09

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and traded as high as $27.25. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$756.41 million and a PE ratio of -53.85.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently -122.53%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.