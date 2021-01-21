Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Down 6.4%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 24,639,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 53,408,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 480.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

