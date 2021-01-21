Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.51

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $6.75. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 88,403 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $711,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $6,695,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,778,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

