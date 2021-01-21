Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.41

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and traded as high as $19.91. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 246,483 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 83,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $235,000.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.