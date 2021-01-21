Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.41

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and traded as high as $19.91. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 246,483 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
