GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Sells $70,020.00 in Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Volker Knappertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Volker Knappertz sold 12,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,771. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

