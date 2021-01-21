GXChain Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, GXChain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $24.34 million and $12.39 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000128 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,926,078 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars.

