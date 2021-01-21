HackenAI (HAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00127093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00074135 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00292851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069763 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

