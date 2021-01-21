Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Trading Down 5.3%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.72 and last traded at $118.00. 1,002,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 367,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,031,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 68.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

