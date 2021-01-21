Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $59.00 at Benchmark

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 297.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $981,879.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 448,244 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 251,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,803 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,913,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

