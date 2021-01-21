Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $46.66 million and $3.49 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,867.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.25 or 0.03832308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00415476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.29 or 0.01397341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.96 or 0.00580423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00435789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00281262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023090 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 350,225,695 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.