Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.12

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Handshake has a market cap of $42.25 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,532.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,145.26 or 0.03750989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00434922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.41 or 0.01360565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.16 or 0.00576948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00419565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00271563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00022897 BTC.

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 350,350,216 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

