Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,124,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,899 shares of company stock worth $711,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

