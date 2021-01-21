Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.
HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.
HBI stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39.
In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,899 shares of company stock worth $711,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
