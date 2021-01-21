Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

HBI stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,899 shares of company stock worth $711,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

