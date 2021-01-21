Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:HASI opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $31,596,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 355,576 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 331,552 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $9,633,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

