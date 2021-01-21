Harbor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,406 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 71,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,848 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 368,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 112,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ADI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.62. The stock had a trading volume of 38,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,585. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.96.
In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.
Analog Devices Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
