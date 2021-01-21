Harbor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,406 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 71,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,848 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 368,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 112,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.62. The stock had a trading volume of 38,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,585. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.96.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

