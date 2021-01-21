Harbor Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,235,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 19.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

IJH traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $245.00. 37,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $246.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

