Harbor Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,370,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 10.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.01. 139,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $101.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

