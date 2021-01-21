Harbor Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000.

RLY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 4,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,318. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

