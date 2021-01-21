HARD Protocol (HARD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.50 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.96 million and $1.50 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00051351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00127600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00074114 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00281946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00068589 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.