HARD Protocol Price Hits $0.61 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.34 million and $4.37 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00053062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00126919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00286838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00072179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00072028 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

