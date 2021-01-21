Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $62.23 million and $6.73 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.00537262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.13 or 0.03903780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,867,000 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

