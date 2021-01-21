Harvest Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $110.06 or 0.00349922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $49.16 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 460,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,629 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

