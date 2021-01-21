Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.35.

Hasbro stock opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,215 shares of company stock worth $10,908,598 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

