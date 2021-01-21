HashBX Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, HashBX has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $45.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00551547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.63 or 0.03876800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

