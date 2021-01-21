HashCoin (HSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,688.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HashCoin has a market cap of $195,252.60 and $4,688.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00512575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.76 or 0.03703634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

