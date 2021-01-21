Hashgard Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Hashgard has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $76,458.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00061902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00560580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.54 or 0.03861171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

GARD is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

