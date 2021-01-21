Haven Protocol Price Reaches $2.82 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.48 million and $557,073.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00009057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,081.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,174.66 or 0.03779241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.43 or 0.00432499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.17 or 0.01358248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.00574732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00419707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00268677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00022971 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,379,145 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.