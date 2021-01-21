Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 395,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 369,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO)

As of December 22, 2020, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was acquired by Arko Holdings Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

