Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 558,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 384,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO)

As of December 22, 2020, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was acquired by Arko Holdings Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

