Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) Shares Gap Down to $144.30

Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $144.30, but opened at $139.60. Hays plc (HAS.L) shares last traded at $146.20, with a volume of 274,126 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.69.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

