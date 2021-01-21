Head to Head Analysis: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) & Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and Sundial Growers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 42.01 -$993.37 million $1.32 25.42 Sundial Growers $75.86 million 6.16 -$204.57 million ($3.17) -0.21

Sundial Growers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth. Sundial Growers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth and Sundial Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13 Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $31.51, indicating a potential downside of 6.11%. Sundial Growers has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 89.05%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, meaning that its stock price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67%

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Sundial Growers on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

