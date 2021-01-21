Head to Head Comparison: Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) vs. Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ameri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Ameri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group 51.19% 3.76% 2.91% Ameri -19.34% -58.42% -25.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marvell Technology Group and Ameri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group 0 5 22 0 2.81 Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.12, indicating a potential downside of 9.22%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than Ameri.

Volatility & Risk

Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Ameri’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 13.19 $1.58 billion $0.32 165.66 Ameri $39.92 million 0.76 -$5.60 million N/A N/A

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ameri.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Ameri on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise automating disparate and redundant data entry tasks by configuring software robots to integrate with existing software systems; and automating standard back office operations. Additionally, it designs, implements, and manages business intelligence and analytics solutions; generates instant financial reports and analytics of customer, product, and cost information; solutions for metadata repository, master data management, and data quality; and other enterprise services, such as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations, as well as SAP/ information technology (IT) solution advisory and architectural, project management, IT/ enterprise resource planning (ERP) strategy, and vendor selection services. The company also offers data warehousing and other ERP services. Ameri Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

