Head-To-Head Comparison: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) & American Oriental Bioengineering (OTCMKTS:AOBI)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and American Oriental Bioengineering (OTCMKTS:AOBI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and American Oriental Bioengineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.89 billion 0.77 -$998.00 million $2.31 5.17 American Oriental Bioengineering N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Oriental Bioengineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of American Oriental Bioengineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and American Oriental Bioengineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 3 10 4 0 2.06 American Oriental Bioengineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus target price of $12.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than American Oriental Bioengineering.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and American Oriental Bioengineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -24.17% 19.32% 4.89% American Oriental Bioengineering N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Oriental Bioengineering has a beta of -14.13, indicating that its share price is 1,513% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats American Oriental Bioengineering on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. It also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, the company provides specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications. Further, its products in the central nervous system and pain area comprise Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. Additionally, the company's products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and AirDuo RespiClick/ArmonAir RespiClick/AirDuo Digihaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. It has collaboration arrangements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About American Oriental Bioengineering

American Oriental Bioengineering, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of various pharmaceutical and healthcare products. The company primarily provides prescription pharmaceutical products, including Shuanghuanglian Lyophilized Injection Powder under the SHL brand for the treatment of flu symptoms, such as high fever, cough, and sore throat, as well as upper respiratory infections, mild pneumonia, bronchitis, and tonsillitis; and Cease Enuresis Soft Gel under the CE Gel brand to alleviate bedwetting. It also offers over-the-counter pharmaceutical products comprising Cease Enuresis Patch for the treatment of bedwetting and incontinence; Jinji Capsule for the treatment of endometritis, annexitis, and pelvic inflammations; Jinji Yimucao for the treatment of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and other PMS and menopause-related symptoms; and Boke Nasal Spray for the treatment of sinus congestion from common cold, stuffy nose, chronic rhinitis, allergic rhinitis, and nasosinusitis. In addition, the company provides various nutraceutical products, such as soybean peptide based drinks, tablets, powder, and instant coffee. Further, it is involved in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company sells its products directly and through distributors to hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, supermarkets, fitness centers, specialty nutraceutical stores, and other retail outlets in the People's Republic of China. American Oriental Bioengineering, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

