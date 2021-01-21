Head-To-Head Survey: U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) versus Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ)

Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Emerge Energy Services and U.S. Silica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Silica 3 5 3 0 2.00

U.S. Silica has a consensus price target of $3.89, suggesting a potential downside of 55.22%. Given U.S. Silica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Silica is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and U.S. Silica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A U.S. Silica -42.97% -0.69% -0.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and U.S. Silica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A U.S. Silica $1.47 billion 0.44 -$329.08 million ($0.64) -13.58

Emerge Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Silica.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Emerge Energy Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies; and engineered performance materials made from diatomaceous earth (DE), clay, and perlite. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; magnesium silicate, a adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and DE and clay aggregates used as an absorbent for automotive, industrial, and sports turf applications. Further, the company provides transportation, equipment rental, and contract labor services. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

