HeartBout (HB) Trading Up 37.3% Over Last 7 Days

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $84,960.43 and $22.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00062103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00561797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00042867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.53 or 0.03867704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016472 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.