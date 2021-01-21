Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $620,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLMR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 213,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 123.58 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Palomar by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

