Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $428.29 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 77.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $701.87 million and approximately $428.29 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00116501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001503 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009084 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,775,484,900 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

