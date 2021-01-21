Hefren Tillotson Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.5% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 422,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995,085. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.