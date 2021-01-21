HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.