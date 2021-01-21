Helium (HNT) One Day Volume Tops $1.04 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Helium token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00004784 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $95.88 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00120415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00022814 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,910,789 tokens. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

Helium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

