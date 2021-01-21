Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.40. 1,927,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,383,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $660.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 99,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

